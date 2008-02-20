Gritty Chongqing hopes to shine under new leader

By Lindsay Beck

CHONGQING, China (Reuters) - China's western metropolis of Chongqing is typically described as gritty and industrial. Its new Communist Party boss, Bo Xilai, is known as worldly and sophisticated.

So Bo, 58, who took the helm of the region late last year, will have his work cut out for him in order to reinvent Chongqing on his terms.

The Yangtze river region of 30 million lies some 1,500 km (620 miles) from China's booming coast. Although it has been a focus of central government efforts to develop the west, it remains hindered by both geography and a legacy of unproductive state-owned enterprises.

"Chongqing residents are putting a lot of hope in Bo Xilai. People feel the city has a new opportunity," said Xiao Zhou, 32, who works for a cosmetics company in the heart of the city.

"They want to see Chongqing become as developed and as beautiful as Dalian is," he said.

Dalian is the northeastern port city where Bo made his name as mayor in the early 1990s, turning it into a rare economic success in a part of China better known as a graveyard of failed state industry.

But the son of late vice premier and Long March veteran Bo Yibo faces a tougher beast in Chongqing.