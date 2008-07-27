Games security, algae take wind out of Qingdao's sails

By Ian Ransom

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - The drafting of thousands of troops to battle a massive algae bloom in Olympic co-host city Qingdao showed China's resolve to hold a successful sailing event at all costs.

It also added to an already heavy security presence aimed at safeguarding the Games regatta which locals complain has kept tourists away, hurt business and left a tense atmosphere in a usually bucolic seaside resort.

As bands of sweaty soldiers, common volunteers and melancholy tourists toiled on beaches to fight the stinking green tide, tourism workers chafed at stricter rules governing visas, an unspoken ban on mass gatherings and pricey hotel rooms.

"People here are already talking of a missed Olympic opportunity," said Nigel Edwards, general manager of the four-star Copthorne Hotel, one of Qingdao's six official 2008 Games hotels.

"The authorities have created a situation where no one comes, so they can control what happens. All they want to do is hold an incident-free Games. They really don't care about the financial aspect," said Edwards, who lobbied authorities successfully to scrap plans for a two-meter (6 feet) high electric fence around his hotel.

Like Beijing, the former German concession port in eastern Shandong province has spared no expense in hosting the Games, pouring 80 billion yuan ($11.66 billion) into infrastructure upgrades and beautification.

The Games will leave a sparkling new airport, an acclaimed 3.28 billion yuan marina that replaced moribund shipyards and a cleaner, greener city dotted with new luxury apartments and shopping malls.