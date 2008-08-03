China's Chen crosses pain barrier

By Ian Ransom

BEIJING (Reuters) - When China's Chen Zhong won her second consecutive heavyweight Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, she felt the most blessed person in the world.

She also felt emotionally and physically drained and ready to forfeit the chance to defend her title on home soil.

Four years on, and a 2007 world championship under her belt, the 25-year-old is carrying her battle-scarred body into battle once again in Beijing.

Chen, who won gold in Sydney as a doe-eyed 17-year-old, is bidding to become the first Chinese athlete to defend an Olympic title twice.

"I'm still going out there with a mind to win gold, to go all out to win glory once again for the motherland," Chen told local media before winning the 2008 Asian title.

A 13-year career has left the 1.83-metre fighter's right knee pocked with syringe marks and surgical scars. She is no stranger to pain and bypassed knee surgery to defend her title in Athens.

There, carrying a 6-3 lead over France's Myriam Baverel after two rounds of their championship bout, Chen attacked rather than trying to cruise to victory in the final round, and doubled her score.