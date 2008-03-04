Security a priority in stability-obsessed China

By Benjamin Kang Lim

BEIJING (Reuters) - Hu Ziwei looks harmless enough but she set security alarm bells ringing in China last December when she crashed the launch of state broadcaster CCTV's Olympic channel to accuse her sports anchor husband of infidelity.

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese saw footage of the incident on the Internet, alarming a government concerned that unpaid workers, evicted home owners and other people with grievances might try to emulate her by washing their dirty linen on live television during the Beijing Olympics.

"Factors of instability will be difficult to guard against because it cannot be predicted where they will be," dissident writer Liu Xiaobo said.

Activists unfurling banners, medalists making political statements, bomb scares, prank calls, contaminated food and water and North Korean refugees scaling embassy walls are all possible threats to the image China hopes to project through the Games.

But China's gravest concern is terrorism.

Such violence at previous Games tends to support their concern.

A bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics killed one person and wounded more than 100, while at the 1972 Munich Games 11 Israelis died in an attack by Palestinian gunmen and botched rescue attempt.