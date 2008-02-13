Volunteers serve time at Beijing boot camp

By Liu Zhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - At 6.30 a.m., with the moon still in the sky and the temperature a bone-chilling minus 10 degrees Celsius, 1,040 Chinese are ushered into lines by military police at a university sports ground.

The "cadres," or leaders, of the volunteer program for the Beijing Olympics are preparing for their 20-minute morning run as they near the end of a one-week Winter Training Camp at a campus some 50 kilometers north of the city centre.

Volunteers, unpaid and self-supporting, have become an integral part of the Olympics over the last few decades and Beijing is recruiting a record 100,000 for the Summer Games in August and the following Paralympics.

Aged between 17 and 54, the volunteers at the camp at Geely University include mothers and daughters and husbands and wives, although most are students like Li Jialin.

"Working for the Olympics is a unique experience and memory, an inspiration of my whole life," the Tsinghua University student told Reuters.

After the early morning run was a pre-breakfast test, one of four each day where volunteers must recite English sentences or paragraphs they have been taught, in this case "Hello Mr Johnson, welcome to Beijing."

The penalty for failure is harsh; the whole class might miss a meal or be prevented from returning to the dormitory, where six people shared three bunk beds.