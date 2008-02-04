China inflation causes economic woe

By Lindsay Beck

CHONGQING, China (Reuters) - China is supposed to be getting richer, but for Liu Gaohua, rising prices on everything from cabbages to houses mean life is only getting tougher.

"It's hard to get by day-to-day," said the resident of Chongqing, a western Chinese industrial city on the upper reaches of the Yangtze river.

"We eat less pork than before. Before, we would eat it every day. Now it's just too expensive. We eat it about every third or fourth day," he said.

Liu, who works in the railway industry and is married with a 14-year-old son, is typical of those being squeezed hardest by soaring prices -- the lower middle-class urban residents far from China's wealthier coastal cities.

With consumer prices rising at their fastest rate in 11 years, China's inflation is not only a sign of economic woes, it has become a political challenge for a leadership worried that any slowdown will erode its support and trigger instability.

President Hu Jintao, Premier Wen Jiabao and their team of economic policy-makers find themselves caught between the goals of their reform programme and their need to step in to moderate prices and ward off the specter of social unrest that has haunted every generation of China's Communist rulers.

Inflation figures have been disproportionately affected by rising food costs, especially staples like pork and cooking oil, leading some economists to predict the rises would not last.