Beijing to feel the strain from Olympic visitors

By Ben Blanchard

BEIJING (Reuters) - There is little doubt at ordinary Beijingers' enthusiasm for next month's Olympic Games.

But a whole series of problems that have proven tough to fix could give visitors an Olympic-sized headache, and may put many off coming altogether.

From rioting passengers angry at delayed flights to poor foreign language skills, Beijing's tourism infrastructure faces a huge challenge dealing with their guests -- the ones who have obtained hard-to-get visas, that is.

"The hardware will be there but the software will be lacking," said Paul French, chief China analyst at research firm Access Asia.

Beijing has always known it would have a big challenge on its hands, and started its preparations early, erecting more English signs, correcting the plethora of 'Chinglish' that dots the city, building new roads and expanding the subway network.

But a lot of the preparations are aimed at tour groups, which is traditionally how Chinese go on holiday, rather than individual tourists, the common preference of many foreign, especially Western, travelers.

"From the current statistics, there are less tour groups and rather more individual travelers," admitted Xiong Yumei, deputy director of the Beijing Tourism Administration. "That creates even higher demands on language and reception work."