China's '08 generation finds a voice in tumult

By Chris Buckley

BEIJING (Reuters) - By the time 2008 ends, Wang Junbo joked during a sweltering afternoon in China's earthquake zone, he and other young Chinese will have seen enough suffering, conflict and drama to retire early and write their memoirs.

"Maybe they'll call us the Olympics generation. Probably we should be the Wenchuan generation," he said, referring to the epicenter of the devastating quake in southwest China's Sichuan province, where he and thousands of others volunteered to help.

Wang's belief that this year's cascade of crises, especially the quake, has been an initiation rite for Chinese born after 1980 is widely shared. And it could leave a deep impression on a nation where the ruling Communist Party has warily faced its youth raised on global capitalism, Internet and text messaging.

"For us, it's been a chance to show we're not just kids who grew up pampered and useless," said Wang, a slight 19-year-old, who took time off from a university course in English to work in a temporary tent hospital for quake refugees in Mianzhu, Sichuan.

Since January, China has endured a paralyzing cold snap, riots and unrest in Tibetan areas and nationalist protests against Western governments, groups and companies accused of sympathizing with Tibetan independence and with demonstrators who disrupted the international leg of the Olympic torch relay. And then the calamitous quake shook the country on May 12.

At another time, shocks like these may have fed mass discontent, possibly fanned by university students who have often led the way in challenging government in modern China.

But far from shaking political stability, this year's tumult has so far stirred a surge of patriotism likely to help the Party, especially among a young generation with dim, textbook-fed impressions of Mao, Marx and the nation's much poorer past.