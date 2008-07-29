"Yellow bull" scalpers run with Olympics tickets

By Ken Wills

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tickets for the Beijing Games have officially sold out, setting off China's own running of the bulls -- "yellow bull" scalpers who want big profits for tickets to the Olympics' hottest events.

Despite threats of fines and possible detentions of up to 15 days, scalpers are offering thousands of pricey tickets on scores of websites, making enforcement efforts all but a farce.

"We prohibit the resale of tickets," Zhu Yan, director of the Beijing Olympic Ticketing Centre, told a recent news conference. "If people want to transfer a ticket to someone else, that is OK, but you cannot resell it for profit."

But that's exactly what scalpers, known in Chinese as "huang niu" or yellow bulls, are doing.

Officials were not available at the ticketing office phone number and did not reply to emailed requests for an interview about widespread profiteering, although a series of measures have been put in place aimed at thwarting scalpers who buy up large amounts of tickets and then resell them later at inflated prices.

The number of tickets individuals could buy was restricted, and the most sought-after tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies are equipped with tags that hold ticket-holders' personal passport and other details.

Opening and closing ceremony tickets can only be transferred once, and anyone whose personal details don't match those on the ticket won't get in.