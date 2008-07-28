China seeking to avoid drugs scandals

By Lindsay Beck

BEIJING (Reuters) - Before the first competitor moved into action at the Athens Olympics, host Greece's two top sprinters were facing expulsion over missing a doping test.

Four years on, China will be seeking to avoid a repeat of the embarrassing drugs scandals that have become a regular feature of sports competitions.

The sheer volume of drug tests will be higher than ever, new technologies are in place and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has promised that the anti-doping regime at the 2008 Games which start next week will be the toughest yet.

But with pride, glory and huge amounts of money at stake, drug cheats too are stepping up their game.

"In the world of doping, for those who do it, it is a constant cat-and-mouse game," said David Baron, chair of the department of psychiatry at Temple University in Philadelphia.

"It's not just a pee-patrol, it's about fair competition and healthy athletes," said Baron, who has served as a doping control officer at past Games.

When the curtain closes on Beijing some 4,500 tests will have been conducted, a 25 percent increase on Athens, with the top five athletes and two random finishers in every competition undergoing tests.