China Party pundit spies battle outside Games arena

By Chris Buckley

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has cast its Olympic Games as the crowning act in a year of patriotic bonding, and yet Sima Nan -- television pundit, blogger and Communist Party defender -- sees dark forces within seeking to ruin the Party.

The crew-cut 52-year-old has been waging an Internet war against Chinese commentators and intellectuals he says have hijacked this year's national dramas to undermine Communist Party rule and patriotic values.

His target has been two of the nation's most widely read and combative newspapers, the Southern Weekend and the Southern Metropolis Daily, which he has accused of exploiting the calamitous May earthquake, the coming Beijing Olympics, and reports of riots and murder to push liberal Western ideas.

Recently he even scolded Wang Yang, the Party chief of Guangdong province, which controls the two papers, a bold act in the one-party state. And Sima says he will keep criticizing.

"The core issue in dispute is what road China should follow, the Eastern or Western one, the Chinese model or the Western one," he said in his work studio in northern Beijing crowded with traditional Chinese art.

"The kind of radical transformation they advocate, in my judgment, could lead to turmoil."

Some of Sima's critics have said he is a stalking horse for senior Party conservatives, a claim he said was "absurd."