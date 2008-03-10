Picky Chinese workers spell end of cheap labor

By Simon Rabinovitch

FENGQIU COUNTY, China (Reuters) - For decades, China's massive workforce of factory hands and construction workers had little choice but to work long hours in often poor conditions for pitifully low salaries.

But a mushrooming of factories, even in the country's sluggish interior, mean that these days workers have more clout than ever when hunting for jobs. Wages are being pushed up and firms' margins are being squeezed.

"Companies are finding it harder and harder to get people," said Xue Guojie, visiting his parents' three-room farmhouse in Henan, a central province which is home to millions of migrant laborers who fan across China ever year.

Business might be booming in China but the workforce is shrinking as the "one child policy" generation -- products of a 1979 law banning couples from having more than one child -- enters the crucial 18-35 age bracket, the main workforce for factories.

Sporting a jean jacket and skateboarding shoes, Xue is a perfect example.

The 23-year-old air conditioner factory worker expects to receive a 100 yuan ($13.98) increase to his 1500 yuan monthly wage when he returns back to work after extending his Chinese New Year holiday by two weeks, something unheard of in the past.

"My boss would rather give me more than find and train someone new," Xue said.