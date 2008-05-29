South Korean foreign bride matches often end in tears

By Lee Jiyeon

SEOUL (Reuters) - On a matchmaking flight to Vietnam, the status of the South Korean male passengers starts to rise -- the waiter becomes a restaurant owner, the small-time farmer a prosperous landowner.

The little deceits, encouraged by marriage agencies hoping to boost their fees and wed more clients, often lead to a match, but also increasingly a less happy future.

"Trust between the couples breaks down from the onset because of (these lies). Without that fundamental sense of trust, the situation just worsens," Kim Yi-seon of the Korean Women's Development Institute said.

The Health and Welfare Ministry this month promised to crack down on the thriving matchmaking industry for foreign brides, which has forced not always welcome changes in one of the world's most homogenous countries.

The industry's rise has accompanied South Korea's growing economic power and lifestyle changes in the deeply conservative society.

South Korean men now outnumber women, who in turn increasingly delay marriage in pursuit of a career. And men in less prosperous rural areas find more and more that the only women willing to tie the knot with them are from much poorer countries, like China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The number of Korean men taking foreign brides has almost tripled since 2002 -- when the government started compiling statistics -- to around 30,000 a year. Last year, they accounted for about 8 percent of all marriages in the country.