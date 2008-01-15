North Korea, last Cold Warrior standing at Games

By Jon Herskovitz

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean athletes will enter the 2008 Beijing Olympics with pluck, a soldier-like fighting spirit and a completely different concept of international sport to the one embraced by former Cold War allies.

Eastern Bloc states used to spend heavily on sports systems that turned out Goliaths, whose victories at the Olympics were used to validate what they argued was a superior political system.

The impoverished North, however, is much happier playing the role of David where its rare victories are attributed to the teachings of pudgy leader Kim Jong-il and its losses are blamed on a playing field made unfair by its foes.

"North Korea's paranoid nationalism can use defeat just as well as it can use victory," said Brian Myers, an associate professor at the South's Dongseo University who specializes in analyzing the North's ideology.

The reclusive North spends its limited resources to inspire its masses and not to impress the outside world on the playing field.

"North Korean nationalism does not boast that North Koreans are physically superior to other races," Myers explained. The North's propaganda spreads the message of being morally superior.

North Korea is likely to grab a handful of medals in Beijing in sports such as judo, weightlifting or wrestling.