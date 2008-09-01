South Korea military objectors say don't jail pacifists

By Jon Herskovitz and Kim Junghyun

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Go Gong-ju had a choice of serving in the army or doing a stint in jail. He chose jail and became one of the country's several hundred conscientious objectors locked up each year.

"My nerves were shot in prison because I was jailed without committing a crime," said Go, a deeply religious Roman Catholic, who was sentenced to 18 months in jail for refusing to serve.

Military service is mandatory for all able-bodied South Korean men in order to field a fighting force strong enough to deter North Korea's 1.2 million-strong army from attacking.

About 300,000 men are conscripted each year into the military or riot police in South Korea. But every year around 750 men refuse to join on moral grounds, often because they are pacifists.

Prospective recruits unable to actively serve in the military due to health problems usually get desk jobs. But those who object to army service on moral grounds, although are willing to do community service or fill other non-military jobs, go to jail. Calls for alternative service for conscientious objectors have been rebuffed by conservatives who say it would open a new door for draft dodgers in a country where people already go to great lengths to avoid what is typically two years of mandatory military service.

The often grueling military service sets back university studies and delays sometimes lucrative careers in a competitive country where there are enormous social pressures to be high achievers both academically and professionally.

Attempts to avoid military service for health or personal reasons have long dogged the military and officials have become skilled at seeing through false claims.