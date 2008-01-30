Hyundai Pony leaves its mark on South Korea car market

By Jon Herskovitz

SEOUL (Reuters) - When banker Lee Sang-mok takes his cheap and ageing subcompact car through the streets of Seoul's financial district, heads turn, fingers point and people can be seen mouthing the words: "It's a Pony."

The Hyundai Pony is nostalgia on wheels for South Koreans who fondly remember the automobile that dominated sales at home in the 1970s and 80s and became its first car good enough to export.

Even though the last one rolled off the lines some 20 years ago, the Pony has all but vanished from South Korean streets as consumers cast it aside for far better models. Few thought the inexpensive car was worth keeping around.

Yet for Pony owners and others who catch a rare glimpse of one, it is a symbol of a proud time when the country overcame the devastation of the 1950-53 Korean War to produce global-standard goods and middle class families finally had enough wealth to purchase their first car.

"The Pony brings back so many memories. My neighbors even get choked up when I pull into the apartment parking lot," said Lee, who at 27 is only three years older than his red Pony.

"I have to roll down the window because my car doesn't have air conditioning. Drivers will pull up to me at lights, roll down their windows and start sharing stories about their Pony."

Lee received his Pony for free from a mechanic who belongs to a civic group that encourages consumers to keep cars for more than 10 years.