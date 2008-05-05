China may be KFC's salvation as U.S. faces recession

By Samuel Shen

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - With a possible U.S. recession looming, Colonel Sanders is turning to China to fill the breach, offering a menu of fried dough and preserved egg porridge alongside the chicken that turned KFC into an American icon.

Beset by falling sales at home, Yum! Brands Inc, owner of the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut brands, is mounting an expansion drive in China that could make the country its biggest source of profit within a decade.

But like many foreign firms in China, from mobile phone makers to clothing designers, the U.S. fast food giant has discovered it can't rely on a foreign brand name for growth and must instead adapt to local tastes and lifestyles.

So KFC has given a Chinese twist to its menu by adding dishes similar to the food that tens of millions of Chinese grab from street stalls or hole-in-the-wall restaurants on their way to work every day.

"We felt that we could not just copy a model in a foreign country," Sam Su, the Taiwan-born, U.S.-educated head of Yum's China division, told a forum in Shanghai late last year. "In a market like China, everyone should try to create new models."

The formula is apparently working. Yum's sales in China grew 12 percent in the first quarter compared with 5 percent in other international destinations and 3 percent in the United States.

Yum's KFC was the first foreign fast food company to move into China, opening its first outlet in 1987. Since then, Yum has become China's biggest restaurant chain with some $2 billion of annual sales and over 2,500 KFC and Pizza Hut stores.