Party drugs a hit with wealthy in Singapore

By Melanie Lee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - It is Friday night. Ling, a bank analyst in Armani heels, pops a small, blue pill into her mouth and dances to the thumping beat. Later she heads to a house party with her friends where they snort cocaine off tabletops.

Singapore's party drug scene used to be the domain of high-flying foreign bankers and other expatriates who would take ecstasy and snort cocaine in defiance of the city state's drug laws which, with a mandatory death sentence for drug trafficking, are among the toughest in the world.

But these days, the drug scene for foreigners is not as pronounced as among well-to-do locals in a country which has the world's fastest-growing number of high net worth individuals, totaling some 67,000 in 2006.

And fast cars and fancy clothes are not the only things young, hip and rich Singaporeans want to buy.

"In general, you go for 'trippy' drugs, drugs that make you feel good as well as make you dance harder," said a student from a wealthy family, who declined to be identified.

With one gram of methamphetamine costing S$300, it is an expensive habit that not everyone can feed.

Singaporean authorities say drug use is low, but anecdotal evidence tells of the emergence of an underground party drug scene mostly at night clubs frequented by the wealthy.