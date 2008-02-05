Chinese astrologers offer Year of the Rat stock tips

By Melanie Lee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Forget about graphs, charts and economic forecasts. Wary investors in Asia are turning to feng shui masters to tell them which way the markets will head in the Chinese Year of the Rat.

Perhaps not surprisingly for investors already burnt by recent stock market slides, feng shui experts are predicting a gloomy year for shares, not good news for those hoping for a rebound in global markets hit by worries over the U.S. economy.

"The rat will become aggressive at the tail end of the year and its underlying water element will cool the stock market," said Vincent Koh, a feng shui master at Singapore Feng Shui Centre.

Feng shui is popular across East Asia, where it is traditionally practiced by ethnic Chinese. It relies on movements of the cosmos as well as placement of furniture and arranging space to generate a "flow of wealth."

Believers say it can be used to improve wealth, health and personal relationships.

In Hong Kong and Singapore, it's taken so seriously that corporations consult feng shui experts about everything from business strategy to interior design. Disneyland changed the angle of the main entrance of its Hong Kong theme park after consulting a feng shui expert.

So great is the interest in feng shui, that CLSA, a regional brokerage house, issued a feng shui client note which predicted the stock market would rise from May to August and the U.S. dollar would remain weak.