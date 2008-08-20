Can Olympians bank their gold after the Games?

By Belinda Goldsmith

BEIJING (Reuters) - Olympic heroes Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt are set to make their fortunes after Beijing but spare a thought for the winners of the other 293 gold medals.

Marketing experts only expect a handful of athletes from Beijing to be able to turn that coveted gold medal into an income for life -- and, like it or not, looks counts.

U.S. gymnast Nastia Liukin, 18, who was crowned all-round champion in China, and her coach-father, 1988 Soviet Olympic gold-medalist Valery Liukin, see her fame funding her for good.

"This is the time. At the end of the day it's not just about hard work but she needs to ensure she can enjoy the rest of her life," her father told Reuters as the publicity machine began.

Liukin's agent Evan Morgenstein, of Premier Management Group, said the gymnast had all the factors to turn her from a top sportswoman into a celebrity -- looks, personality, and a good story with her famous father and overcoming injuries to succeed.

"She's a girly girl and perceived as America's sweetheart ... so her future is cemented by what she had accomplished and how she is perceived," said Morgenstein at an event organized by Visa, one of Liukin's 15 sponsors.

"Not everybody has the story, not everybody has all the elements ... companies are calling up for her to do modeling."