Shrinking lake highlights Bali's water woes

By David Fogarty

BUYAN, Indonesia (Reuters) - Every year since 2000, the water level of Bali's Lake Buyan has been falling, leaving many locals puzzled.

Some believe deforestation in the surrounding mountains is to blame, while green groups suspect the shrinking lake is emblematic of looming water shortages the Indonesian island is likely to face as more and more tourists visit.

"I don't know why but it looks like the trees have been cut down," said vegetable farmer Nyoman Suarjaya, standing near an embankment now several hundred meters from the lake's edge.

"So there's no water catchment," he added.

He pointed to a pavilion built a few years ago for tourists to launch canoes onto the lake. It now lies abandoned near an expansive stretch of land that once used to be the lake bed and now has become fields for vegetable growers.

Lake Buyan, one of Bali's deepest, no longer draws tourists, just locals curious to see the receding lake which has faced a 3.5 meters (11 feet) drop in water levels since 2000.

In the densely populated south of Bali, tourism and the construction industry are fuelling a boom in the island's economy, which serves as a regional business hub.