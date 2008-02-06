Small is good for Youth Games, says Singapore

By Neil Chatterjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Small is beautiful, or so Singapore hopes to convince members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when they vote on the site of the inaugural Youth Games this month.

"The ideals and values of the Youth Olympics are tailor-made for small cities -- not just Singapore but small cities around the world," Teo Ser Luck, the leader of the city-state's bid, told Reuters in an interview.

Singapore, quietly confident that it can see off the bid of its only rival Moscow thanks to its size, its reputation for efficiency and its good transport system, has already started work on venues that could be used for the 2010 Games.

"We're efficient, we're effective, we're multicultural. And safety is another big plus point," said Teo. "We'll sell ourselves as one big Games village."

Construction in Singapore started last week on 5,000-bed university residences, which would be used for a Youth Olympic Village.

The $423-million project will be completed by February 2010, and would be within 30 minutes of all the sports venues.

YOUNG NATION