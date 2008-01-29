India's tennis express back on track

By Simon Cambers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mahesh Bhupathi believes he and Leander Paes will have no trouble putting their off-the-court differences behind them at August's Olympic Games and says they can win a medal for India.

The former world number one pair, nicknamed the Indian Express, won three grand slam titles together between 1999 and 2001 but have had a turbulent relationship for several years.

Despite their differences, Bhupathi and Paes are set to team up for India again in Beijing, having finished fourth in the Athens Olympics four years ago.

They have not played together since December, 2006, when they won the Asian Games doubles gold medal in Doha, after which they announced that they would never play together again.

Their quarrel in Qatar was a public affair, with both members of the former Davis Cup pairing criticizing each other after Paes questioned Bhupathi's fitness and commitment following India's early exit from the men's team event.

BEST CHOICE

The lure of the Olympics appears to be too strong for either of them to ignore, however. Paes recently said he would be happy for them to reunite and Bhupathi told Reuters that he was sure they would do well together.