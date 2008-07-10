Korean archers say success is in their blood

By Peter Rutherford

SEOUL (Reuters) - For South Korea's female archers, Olympic gold medals are like family heirlooms -- passed down from one generation of competitors to the next.

South Korea's women have created one of the great Olympic dynasties by winning every archery gold medal since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. They are heavy favorites to extend their streak to a seventh consecutive Games in Beijing.

Athens Olympic champion Park Sung-hyun and Yoon Ok-hee, who set a 12-arrow world record of 119 points in May, are expected to vie for gold in the individual event, while in the women's team competition South Korea appear untouchable.

The athletes are confident about their chances in Beijing but under no illusions about what the Korean people expect of them. Anything less than a sweep will be construed as failure.

"If we win two gold medals, they say it's expected. If we don't win two they will be disappointed," said 23-year-old Yoon, who will get her first taste of Olympic action in Beijing. "So we have quite a bit of pressure."

Korean women hold every world record in the outdoor recurve discipline, the standard used at the Olympics, but it is getting increasingly difficult to maintain such dominance, says South Korea most successful archer.

Kim Soo-nyung, who won four Olympic gold medals between 1988 and 2000, said the current team were still the best in the world but the gap was narrowing.