Women are told they can have it all but is it realistic?

By Belinda Goldsmith

SYDNEY (Reuters) - It used to be a feminist mantra: you can do it all, successfully raise a family and have a career.

But Meg Wolitzer, author of "The Ten-Year Nap," a new novel about women who leave the workplace to care for their children, says the one-time noble goal doesn't always work out in real life -- and that is not a bad thing.

"Having everything is one of those cringe worthy concepts that sound better than they actually are," Wolitzer told Reuters. "Is the point of life to amass a big jackpot? I think the point is the stuff that happens along the way."

Wolitzer, 48, was brought up by a feminist mother, writer Hilma Wolitzer, who was adamant that women could have everything they wanted.

So she was fascinated by the number of women now opting to stay at home rather than pursue the career paths chiseled out by their feminist mothers and grandmothers, sparking the rise of "mommy wars" between women who worked and those who stayed home.

Wolitzer herself wrote her book as she raised her two sons, now aged 17 and 13, and also taught creative writing.

Her eighth novel, "The Ten-Year Nap," focuses on some formerly high-achieving women from New York City's East Side who gave up their jobs to look after their children and 10 years later, with their children older, are deciding what to do with their lives and whether to return to work.