Public transit packed as gas soars in Manila

By Carmel Crimmins

MANILA (Reuters) - As inflation soars in the Philippines and gasoline prices climb relentlessly, more and more commuters in the capital are squeezing into suburban trains and public buses, putting an enormous strain on the services.

On the positive side, Manila's legendary traffic jams are diminishing, but that's only good news for those who can afford to travel by car in the city of 15 million people.

Unlike consumers in many other Asian countries which subsidize fuel prices, Filipinos are forced to pay the free-market rate for gas. So far this year, they have been hit with 18 price hikes for a total increase of over 35 percent as global oil prices climb to stratospheric levels.

With unleaded gas now costing over 61 pesos ($1.34) a liter, tens of thousands of car owners are joining the queues for Manila's already overcrowded above-ground suburban train system.

"It's a terrible journey," says Nestor Del Rosario, an executive at a call centre who was traveling to the capital's Makati business district one recent morning by suburban train.

"The line to get on starts from the back of the train. I have never got a seat."

Around him people were wedged like sardines into the car and women cooled themselves with hand-held fans despite the air-conditioning. During the morning peak hour, queues to enter train stations trail down staircases into streets.