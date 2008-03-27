Rower Mahe Drysdale comes through tough test

By Greg Stutchbury

NAPIER, New Zealand (Reuters) - Triple world champion Mahe Drysdale took time out to celebrate his selection as New Zealand's single sculler for the Beijing Games after unexpectedly, and reluctantly, being put through a tough selection test against former Olympic winner Rob Waddell.

Drysdale, a late bloomer in competitive rowing, went off to the first cricket test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton earlier this month, to relax after winning a best-of-three showdown against Waddell.

"Yeah, I made it there and really enjoyed it," Drysdale told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It's nice to get away and do something a little bit different.

"I'm always a sports fan and it was nice to get away and watch other people be under pressure rather than myself."

Drysdale found himself under pressure when Waddell, the 2000 Sydney Olympics single sculls gold medalist, returned to the sport after seven years on Team New Zealand's America's Cup sailing campaigns and expressed an intention to qualify for Beijing.

Because the Olympics allow just one entry per country in each event, Rowing New Zealand instigated a series of trials that culminated in the showdown between the two men on Lake Karapiro in early March.

The race-off created huge interest in New Zealand, with the story leading television news bulletins and newspapers and the deciding race broadcast live on television.