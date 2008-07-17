Sport struggles to bridge Korean divide

By Peter Rutherford

SEOUL (Reuters) - While ping pong diplomacy worked wonders for China-U.S. relations, sport and politics have made for uncomfortable bedfellows on the Korean peninsula.

A half-century has passed since armistice brought the 1950-53 Korean conflict to a close but despite a significant thaw in relations in recent years the prospects for reunification of the capitalist South and communist North remain remote.

Efforts to harness the Olympics as a tool for reconciliation have met with some success and the two Koreas should once again march under a single flag at the Beijing opening ceremony on August 8, though they were unable to thrash out an agreement to compete as a joint team.

At other sporting events, progress has been patchy.

On June 22, a soccer World Cup qualifier between the two passed off without incident in a genuinely warm atmosphere in Seoul but three months earlier their first game had been moved from Pyongyang to Shanghai due to a diplomatic row.

North Korea refused to play the South's national anthem or raise its flag, forcing FIFA to step in and switch the match to a neutral venue.

For the athletes, political issues should be a secondary consideration to success, said South Korea's most successful female archer Kim Soo-nyung.