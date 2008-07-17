Home
Sport struggles to bridge Korean divide

Thu Jul 17, 2008 8:43pm EDT
 
By Peter Rutherford

SEOUL (Reuters) - While ping pong diplomacy worked wonders for China-U.S. relations, sport and politics have made for uncomfortable bedfellows on the Korean peninsula.

A half-century has passed since armistice brought the 1950-53 Korean conflict to a close but despite a significant thaw in relations in recent years the prospects for reunification of the capitalist South and communist North remain remote.

Efforts to harness the Olympics as a tool for reconciliation have met with some success and the two Koreas should once again march under a single flag at the Beijing opening ceremony on August 8, though they were unable to thrash out an agreement to compete as a joint team.

At other sporting events, progress has been patchy.

On June 22, a soccer World Cup qualifier between the two passed off without incident in a genuinely warm atmosphere in Seoul but three months earlier their first game had been moved from Pyongyang to Shanghai due to a diplomatic row.

North Korea refused to play the South's national anthem or raise its flag, forcing FIFA to step in and switch the match to a neutral venue.

For the athletes, political issues should be a secondary consideration to success, said South Korea's most successful female archer Kim Soo-nyung.

Kim, who earned four gold medals between 1988 and 2000, faced a North Korean for the individual archery bronze in Sydney at a time when relations between Seoul and Pyongyang were improving.   Continued...
 
<p>North Korean national soccer team players (white) shake hands with South Korean players after their draw at the 2010 World Cup soccer qualifying match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in this June 22, 2008 file photo. While ping pong diplomacy worked wonders for China-U.S. relations, sport and politics have made for uncomfortable bedfellows on the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files</p>