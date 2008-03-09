Jewelry trends adapting to record gold prices

By Nick Trevethan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but for those buying jewelry at a time of record gold prices, a new trend for lightweight pieces using semi-precious stones and organic materials might be a welcome ally.

Jewelry trends in recent years have been dominated by chunky pieces worn around the neck and clunky gold bangles around the arms and ankles.

But while these heavy-weight pieces may still be favored by the rich and famous, jewelry-lovers with more limited means are being targeted by a new trend for slinky jewelry, hollowed out pieces and jewelry made from non-traditional materials.

Sophisticated simplicity is the buzzword used by European fashionistas, while the trend in Asia is for street-chic and rustic pieces made of semi-precious stones and non-traditional materials including titanium and wood.

"It's no longer about the bling, about the gold. The days of the big heavy gold chain are probably over, and if they are still around, they will be a lot lighter," Desmond Lim, fashion editor at Prestige and August Man, two Singapore lifestyle magazines.

"It's about smart fashion and this casual-chic style is probably a reflection of both fashion and economics. There is a definite balance between the art and the commerce, resulting in this street chic look."

The prices of gold and platinum have both rocketed to record highs, with spot gold trading just short of $1,000 an ounce and platinum above $2,000, prompting some jewelry makers to opt for light weight and hollow pieces.