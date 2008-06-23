Buoyed by rain, Australia wheat farmers chase big crops

By Michael Byrnes

NARRABRI, Australia (Reuters) - Powerful lights eerily illuminate pitch-black paddocks as farmers sow newly rain-blessed soil with one of Australia's biggest wheat crops.

Rigs as big as houses seed fields in one of the most fertile parts of Australia's eastern grain belts. Farmers are praying they will beat a seven-year drought to fill silos with grain in a year of high prices.

"It's a nervous optimism," said farmer Phil Christie near Narrabri, around 500 kilometers northwest of Sydney.

Eastern Australia has been hit hardest by the country's worst drought in 100 years but good rain has fallen recently to allow long-delayed planting to get underway.

Now farmers are working around the clock to plant, with satellites steering tractors night and day along perfect straight lines.

"We really need this crop. We've had no crop for two or three years. If this one fails it will take a lot of people down," Christie said, standing in his field. "Everyone's borrowed to the hilt to put this crop in," he said smiling grimly.

Nearby, Australia's biggest wheat farmer Ron Greentree is sowing 80,000 hectares with wheat, an area almost as big as Hong Kong. Greentree hopes to produce over 200,000 tonnes of wheat, or 1 percent of Australia's total.