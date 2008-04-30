Removal of Aussie model sparks up skinny debate

By Belinda Goldsmith

SYDNEY (Reuters Life!) - Australian Fashion Week organizers said on Wednesday that tighter rules on skinny models were not needed for its catwalks, despite one Australian model being pulled briefly due to fears for her health.

Australian model agency Chic Management took 23-year-old Stephanie Carta out of a show by designer Michelle Jank on Monday when it became obvious she had lost weight since moving to Paris last November.

But she was allowed back onto the catwalk a day later, after her agency was reassured that she was fit and well -- although her appearances were limited to about eight shows instead of about 15.

"She's been working for seven days a week, 11 hours a day, to pursue her dream of becoming an international model but she also contracted glandular fever so she had lost weight," said the agency's spokeswoman Kathy Ward.

"She is on a positive track now and is going to relax, take time out, not work as hard and have lunches and dinners."

Ward declined to give exact details of the five-feet 11-inches (180 cms) tall model's weight.

Fashion designers, model agencies, and the media have been widely attacked for promoting an emaciated, waif-like look which critics say contributes to eating disorders among young girls and led to the death of two anorexic Latin American models in 2006.