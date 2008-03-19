Moneylenders only hope for India's poor farmers

By Krittivas Mukherjee

PANDHARKAWDA, India (Reuters) - Almost every farmer across India's arid cotton-bearing central plateau is a hostage, in one way or another, to a profitable mega-business of illegal moneylending.

Families have lost land, farmers have been asked to prostitute their wives to pay off debts and, when all else has failed, borrowers have killed themselves to end their misery.

An inescapable cycle of debt is fuelling one of the worst agrarian crises facing India, a crisis that has seen some 150,000 farmers commit suicide since 1997.

Yet the public image of menacing debt collectors does not entirely reflect the views of the region's three million farmers. The rapacious moneylender, who plugs the gaps in rural financial services, is also the man they can turn to in times of need.

Last month, India's government announced a $15-billion loan waiver for small farmers borrowing from banks, but experts say the efficacy of the scheme is badly diluted because it leaves out those borrowing from moneylenders.

"Moneylenders are now an inextricable part of the rural economy," said S. Parasuraman of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. "So much so the bank has become secondary, or even redundant, for a small farmer."

Moneylenders have been around for generations, but their business has boomed ever since India's economic priorities shifted, with globalization, from agriculture to industry. The arrival of high-cost seeds and pesticides has added to the debts.