Future looking bleak for Afghan fortune tellers

By Tahir Qadiry

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Perhaps they should have seen it coming, but Afghanistan's traditional fortune tellers are under fire from religious elders who have branded their ancient practice as backward and un-Islamic.

Dozens of fortune tellers were recently ejected from the surrounds of the beautiful Hazrat Ali shrine in the northern city of Mazar-I-Sharif after religious elders responsible for the mosque's upkeep tired of their presence.

"Islam does not permit the practice of fleecing simple people," said Qari Mohammad Qasim, the head of the shrine, adding that action was taken after numerous public complaints.

Part soothsayer, part mathematician and part letter writer, Afghanistan's "fallben" are an irregular fixture outside mosques and shrines across the country.

Their fortunes have fluctuated for nearly 1,400 years -- since Islam was first revealed to Prophet Mohammed -- but the practice dates back to when Alexander the Great conquered the country with his army and its multitude of accompanying gods, most of whom required constant consulting, a role for the soothsayers.

Banned and persecuted under the rule of the Taliban, fortune tellers have made a comeback since the hardline Islamic group was ousted in 2001.

For many like Shah Agha, their talent has been a family business for generations. Others, like Sayed Rabbani, learnt their skills in India where astrologers and fortune tellers are respected members of the community and can command huge fees.