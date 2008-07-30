Aussie rider competes in first Games at 60

By Belinda Goldsmith

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian showjumper Laurie Lever will achieve his life's dream when he competes in his debut Olympics next month at the age of 60, hailed as an example for other ageing baby-boomers facing retirement.

The oldest member of the 433-strong Australian team which has an average age of 26, Lever is believed the oldest debutant at the 2008 Games and is the first to admit that starting an Olympic career at 60 is unusual.

Lever, who began riding when he was 10 and has competed at the top levels of international showjumping for Australia for decades, said it was only in recent years he had found a horse that was a real winner and capable of competing in the Olympics.

Lever, who cycles every morning to stay fit and lists his favorite movie as Quentin Tarantino's two-part violent revenge drama 'Kill Bill,' said he had been surprised by the overwhelming support he had received from other sextagenarians.

"It's been amazing the number of people who have come up to me and said 'Good on you Laurie, there's hope for us yet,"' Lever told Reuters by telephone from Germany where he is in training.

"But nowadays as you get older we are not getting as unfit. We are a fitter generation...and you don't have to be as fit as another sort of elite athlete for show jumping. Experience is very important in this sport."

With his nine-year-old grey gelding Ashleigh Drossel Dan, known as Dan, Lever will join seven other equestrian rookies and one veteran dressage rider competing for Australia in Hong Kong where the equestrian events are being held after quarantine concerns stopped plans to host them in China.