Juggling is second nature to windsurfer Kendall

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Juggling the different demands of life has become second nature to New Zealand windsurfer Barbara Kendall as she prepares for her fifth Olympics.

A hard training schedule, international travel and the needs of her two young children have all been programmed into the three-times world champion's run-up to next month's Beijing Games.

"It took me two months to work out what exactly I wanted to do for these last two months," Kendall, 40, told Reuters by telephone from Auckland.

"Just juggling all the ideas and talking to the other girls to see who was going to be in China to train with and just working out all the little details.

"I had to make sure all the little bits that worried me were taken care of and that I'd be happy with it and then I'll be fine (on the water).

"There are a lot of logistics involved. You want to get it just right as well, because if you blow it, that's it."

Kendall, Olympic champion in 1992, had just completed a 60-minute run around the hills of Auckland and was organizing visas for herself and her husband Shayne ahead of a regatta at Qingdao, the venue for the Olympic sailing programme.