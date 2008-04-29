Libby Lenton is a swimming favorite by any name

By Julian Linden

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's top female swimmer has changed her surname, built up her backside and recovered from an attack of stage-fright at the Athens Olympics.

Now the former Libby Lenton is primed for an assault on six events in Beijing.

Known as Libby Trickett since she married breaststroker Luke Trickett in 2007, the 23-year-old collected five gold medals at last year's world championships in Melbourne but she is taking nothing for granted ahead of the Games in August.

"I don't think anyone can be placed as the favorite because really that is what an Olympics is all about -- people come out of the woodwork, people perform out of their (comfort zone)," Trickett said last week.

Her caution derives from painful experiences four years ago.

Trickett went to Athens as the favorite in the blue-riband sprint after breaking Inge de Bruijn's world record for the 100 freestyle during the semi-finals at the Australian Olympic trials.

She was so overwhelmed by her achievement that she burst into tears and could not sleep. She was still in shock the next day when she lined up for the final, where she was beaten by Jodie Henry.