Grant Hackett resurfacing in time for Beijing
By Julian Linden
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Plenty of male swimmers have won the same individual event at two Olympics but none has claimed three in a row. Grant Hackett plans to change that.
Hackett has chosen the most grueling event of them all, the 1,500 meters freestyle, and after a change of lifestyle and coach the 27-year-old Australian is back on course for this unique achievement.
"I don't feel any pressure," team captain Hackett said at the Australian Olympic trials.
"You do set a certain standard for yourself and if you've broken world records in the past it doesn't get any easier as you get older."
It takes a special kind of person to choose the 1,500 because competitors have to spend up to six hours a day in the pool, churning through 100 kilometers a week.
Tall and skinny with a huge armspan, Hackett has the perfect build for a long-distance swimmer and his versatility allows him to swim every distance from 200 to 1,500.
The 1,500 world record holder, Hackett was unbeaten for a decade and once also held the world mark for 200. He is the second fastest swimmer of all time over 400.
At one stage, it really seemed that Hackett was invincible until suddenly his body started to fail him. Continued...