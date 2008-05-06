Grant Hackett resurfacing in time for Beijing

By Julian Linden

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Plenty of male swimmers have won the same individual event at two Olympics but none has claimed three in a row. Grant Hackett plans to change that.

Hackett has chosen the most grueling event of them all, the 1,500 meters freestyle, and after a change of lifestyle and coach the 27-year-old Australian is back on course for this unique achievement.

"I don't feel any pressure," team captain Hackett said at the Australian Olympic trials.

"You do set a certain standard for yourself and if you've broken world records in the past it doesn't get any easier as you get older."

It takes a special kind of person to choose the 1,500 because competitors have to spend up to six hours a day in the pool, churning through 100 kilometers a week.

Tall and skinny with a huge armspan, Hackett has the perfect build for a long-distance swimmer and his versatility allows him to swim every distance from 200 to 1,500.

The 1,500 world record holder, Hackett was unbeaten for a decade and once also held the world mark for 200. He is the second fastest swimmer of all time over 400.