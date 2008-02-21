World champion Jana Rawlinson in juggling act

By Julian Linden

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Every working mother knows what it's like to clear a few obstacles as part of the daily routine. Only a rare few choose to do it at full speed.

Australia's Jana Rawlinson, twice the world champion in the 400 meters hurdles, is one such woman.

The 25-year-old juggles motherhood with her job of running round in circles and skimming the top of hurdles and she is one of the favorites to win gold at the Beijing Olympics.

Rawlinson was strongly fancied to win in Athens four years ago before a knee injury ruined her chances. She underwent surgery a week before the Games and could manage only fifth in the final, competing under her maiden name Pittman.

As in her chosen profession, her life has gone full circle since then. She married British hurdler Chris Rawlinson in 2006 and the couple had a son later that year.

Marriage and motherhood did nothing to dampen her enthusiasm for athletics and her determination to win Olympic gold.

She captured her second world title at Osaka last year and says she is determined to make amends for the disappointment of Athens when she lines up on the blocks at Beijing in August.