Romance blossoms in Australian asbestos ghost town

By James Regan

WITTENOOM, Australia (Reuters) - Of the 20,000 people who once lived in this outback mining town in western Australia, at least 1,000 are dead of asbestos-related diseases. Just about everyone else left long ago.

But if Mario Hartmann, an Austrian immigrant who moved to far western Australia to shoot kangaroos and herd cattle ever had any intention of leaving too, that changed 10 months ago when he met the love of his life, Gail Malcom, on what's left of Wittenoom's main street.

"We couldn't imagine living in a place more peaceful and beautiful than this," said Hartmann, 44, smiling at his partner and gesturing towards the foothills of the magnificent Hamersley Range.

"Cancer is a throw of the dice. Some people get it and some people don't," he said.

In the 18 years Hartmann has lived - some would say survived - in Wittenoom, current population 8, he's watched most of his friends and neighbors leave, some sick and all heeding the government's warning to get out or possibly die from one or more lung ailments linked to asbestos.

Some moved to Perth 1,500 kms (930 miles) south on the Indian Ocean, others to nearby settlements and aboriginal camps that pepper the stark land-locked region known as the Pilbara.

One of the last to leave was an American who for years ran Doc Holiday's Cafe, Wittenoom's only restaurant.