Leisel Jones hopes for third time lucky in pool

By Julian Linden

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Armed with a new-found maturity and self-belief, Australia's Leisel Jones is hoping it will be third time lucky when she stands up on the blocks at the Beijing Olympics.

Jones has been among the world's best breaststrokers since she won a silver medal in Sydney in 2000 as a 14-year-old but has yet to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

After overcoming defeats, depression and family break-up, the newly engaged Jones has been on record-breaking form in recent weeks and is determined to strike gold at last in August.

She went in to her second Olympics in Athens four years ago as world record holder in the 100 but had to settle for bronze in the final then a silver in the 200.

She did win gold in the medley relay in Athens but was heavily criticized for her glum expression on the podium during the individual medal presentations, then came under further attack for dumping her coach Ken Wood who had trained her since she was a child.

Wood had started coaching Jones almost by accident but turned her into the fastest breaststroker of all time. They met when Jones's mother was a cleaner at a Brisbane pool and used to take her young daughter to work with her.

GIANT CRAB