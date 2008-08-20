Economic tough times divide Sydney

By Michael Perry

SYDNEY (Reuters) - This is a tale of two cities. There's the beachside Sydney, washed by white foamy waves, dotted by cafes and high class restaurants and multi-million dollar houses and apartments -- it's boomtown Sydney.

Then there's the other Sydney. The one not in the tourist brochures, that stretches west and is home to the bulk of the city's six million residents, many struggling to survive the global credit squeeze, a 12-year high interest rate of 7.25 percent, rising food and fuel costs and falling house prices.

Sydney, like the rest of Australia which has enjoyed 17 straight years of economic growth and a housing boom in recent years, now has a two-speed economy and the divide between winners and losers seems to be widening.

By the end of 2008, an estimated one million Australian households will be suffering mortgage stress, which means they pay 30 percent or more of their household income on mortgage repayments, says a recent Fujitsu Consulting/Wizard Home Loans survey. Hundreds of thousands of homeowners are in severe mortgage stress and are unable to make repayments on time.

"The sad fact is that come Christmas time, we estimate that one million Australians will suffer mortgage stress. That's a huge number of people that are potentially going to face losing their property unless drastic action is taken," said Mark Bouris, chairman of Wizard Home Loans.

And the country's biggest city Sydney has some of the biggest mortgages. The average monthly mortgage repayment in the city has risen more than 40 percent in the past five years, says a study of the city by the University of New South Wales

(NSW).