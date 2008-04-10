Australian cyclist builds own BMX replica track

By Julian Linden

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian rider Luke Madill has built a remarkable full-size replica of the Olympic BMX (bicycle motocross) track in his backyard to ensure he leaves no stone unturned in his bid for Beijing glory.

Undeterred by a life-threatening injury suffered in training in 2006, Madill has spent over six months and about A$35,000 (US$32,000) constructing the 370-metre course at his family's six-acre property in western Sydney.

The track features a three-storey high starting ramp and all the jumps, bumps and bends of the track that will be used to decide the gold medal in Beijing where the sport, inspired by motocross but human-powered, is set for a thrilling debut.

Madill got some help from his brothers and father, who runs a metal sheet fabrication company, but did most of the hard labour himself, including operating heavy machinery.

It was a complex job, requiring bulldozers to move the thousands of tonnes of soil, cranes to stack three shipping containers on top of each other to build the start and plenty of digging with the shovel to install the drainage system to prevent erosion.

It is the only track of its kind in the southern hemisphere and one of just four in the world, but Madill believes the hard work will be worth it if it proves the difference between winning and losing.

"There's not many tracks around like this so to have one in my own backyard has got to help," he told Reuters in an interview.