China makes Australian miners rich

By James Regan

PORT HEDLAND, Australia (Reuters) - After four days, Jason Manifis is three-quarters of the way through driving his weekly 1,100-mile loop around northwestern Australia, selling more frozen fish than ever to hungry iron-ore miners.

A day earlier, workers blanketed in rust-red ore dust lined up 20 deep outside the giant Newman mine to buy shrimp, cod, barramundi or any of the dozen or so varieties of seafood Manifis carts around the outback each week in his refrigerated truck.

"Sales are up thirty, forty percent this year alone," he says. "Everybody here's cashed up."

A mining frenzy spurred by a voracious appetite among Chinese steel mills for rich Australian ore has mining companies scrambling to fill orders, flooding this corner of the outback with thousands of highly-paid workers.

"For me, it's work, then my barbecued shrimp, bed and work again," says Tom Weld, 31, a chef from Perth, 900 miles to the south, who now hauls ore mined in 600 feet-deep pits by truck to waiting railroad cars 12 hours a day, six days a week.

Internet dating services in far western Australia, such as MeetAMiningMan.com.au, target single miners looking for partners willing to tolerate "fly in, fly out" relationships.

About 25 percent of workers in the mines are women and many face the same shortage of suitable partners as men, according to people involved in hiring.