American import Jerry Royster transforms Giants

By Marie-France Han

SEOUL (Reuters) - Only a week ago he was known merely as Korean baseball's first foreign manager, a journeyman hired by a lackluster team that ended next to last in 2007.

In just the second week of the season, Jerry Royster is now hailed for sparking a baseball revolution.

His long-suffering Lotte Giants have shot to first place after six wins in eight games, including handing out an 11-1 thrashing on the opening day and a 7-0 triumph on Sunday.

The brilliant start has boosted attendances and led fans to maintain Royster's aggressive style of play is just what is needed in a league known for its cautious approach.

Newspaper headlines celebrate him as "Hurricane Royster" with "a magic touch" on the diamond.

Over on the main page of the Lotte Giants Web site, the image of a pensive-looking Royster towers over a shining home stadium in Busan, South Korea's second city that constantly fights for attention in a country dominated by Seoul.

Web sites and print media report Royster's daily strategy, his difficulties with Korean names and his karaoke skills.