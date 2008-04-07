No 'Rocky'-style comeback for Japan's Date

By Alastair Himmer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Kimiko Date announced her return to professional tennis on Monday 12 years after hanging up her rackets, but ruled out a fairytale comeback.

A former top five player, the 37-year-old will test the waters at selected satellite tournaments before contemplating a full-scale return to the women's WTA Tour.

The main objective for 2008 for Japan's most successful tennis player is to do well at the national championships in November.

"Right now I don't think playing on the WTA Tour is a realistic target," Date told Reuters. "I won't say there's zero chance but it's not my immediate goal.

"When I started practicing again I would get home and couldn't even stand up in the kitchen. Luckily my husband was kind enough to let me out of the cooking."

Date reached a career-high ranking of fourth in 1995 but abruptly quit the following year after making the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the last eight at the Atlanta Olympics.

"The last few years of my career I hated tennis," said Date. "I didn't enjoy traveling around the world and being alone. So I stopped and I distanced myself from the sport.