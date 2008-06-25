Swim king Kitajima halts Japanese dithering

By Alastair Himmer

TOKYO (Reuters) - A young couple giggle as they point at a giant billboard of Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima at Tokyo's Shibuya station.

Japan's swim king is poking his index finger skyward in his trademark "Number one" pose although his right hand appears, as if by photographer's error, where his left should be.

Waiting on the platform, several people mimic the pose with both hands, tilting their heads in confusion before they work out that Kitajima's right hand is not connected to his billboard body.

In the run-up to August's Beijing Olympics, Japanese officials have been the ones who have appeared unable to tell right from left, however, twisting themselves in knots over swimwear.

They finally averted a potential revolt earlier this month by permitting swimmers to wear Speedo's controversial LZR bodysuit in China and ditch approved Japanese manufacturers.

The about-turn came 48 hours after Kitajima had smashed the 200 meters breaststroke world record wearing an LZR, bringing the seemingly endless dithering to an abrupt halt.

The face that adorns billboards across Japan promoting a beauty clinic once given the seal of approval by David and Victoria Beckham has become a force for change.