Okinawa mixes pragmatism, anger over U.S. military

By Linda Sieg

NAHA, Japan (Reuters) - Chieko Sakihara would like the thousands of U.S. troops stationed on her home island of Okinawa to leave, but she's not holding her breath.

"Ideals are ideals, but we have to be practical, and we know Okinawa is convenient if there's a contingency in Asia," said Sakihara, 46, chatting with a friend at the "American Village" shopping centre in the town of Chatan, where last month a U.S. Marine was arrested on suspicion of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The arrest of U.S. Marine Tyrone Hadnott, 38, sparked outrage on the southern Japanese island and stirred memories of the 1995 rape of a 12-year-old girl by three U.S. servicemen that sparked huge anti-base protests and jolted the U.S.-Japan alliance.

"When I first heard of the incident, I felt intense anger and a feeling of powerlessness, and wondered how long will such things keep happening?," Takeshi Onaga, the conservative mayor of the Okinawa capital of Naha, told Reuters in an interview.

Once an independent kingdom with a rich culture and its own language, Okinawa has long been trapped in a strategic triangle with Washington and Tokyo, 1,600 km (1,000 miles) to the north.

One third of the its population was killed in the bloody Battle of Okinawa in the final months of World War Two, after which the island was occupied by the United States until 1972.

With less than one percent of Japan's land area, Okinawa hosts 75 percent of the U.S. bases in Japan, a burden many residents resent even as others rely on the bases for jobs.