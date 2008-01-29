Beijingers learn how to cheer for the Olympics

By Vivi Lin

BEIJING (Reuters) - On the top floor of the Yansha Friendship Shopping Centre in Beijing, Huang Kuoshan and 49 of his colleagues are waiting to be sworn in to the Beijing Workers' Civilisation Cheerleading Squad.

With the Beijing Olympic venues all but ready and the $40 billion upgrade of the city's infrastructure nearing completion, it is part of a drive by city authorities to ensure bad manners do not mar the August 8-24 Games.

Gathered in an old room draped with red curtains where Communist Party meetings are usually held, the shop employees, clad in their company-issue tracksuits, raise their right fists in the air and repeat an oath.

"I swear I'm an honorable member of the worker's unit cheerleaders for the Beijing Olympic Games," they intone.

"I will promote the Olympic spirit, learn Olympic knowledge, spread Olympic etiquette, serve warmly, protect the environment and follow regulations," they added.

"I'll cheer for the athletes, glory for the country and applaud the Olympics."

Beijing's campaigns against spitting, littering and queue-jumping have had much publicity, but there is also concern that swearing, lack of familiarity with the rules of sport and overly partisan home crowds might also prove an embarrassment.